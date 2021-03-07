Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Cut by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,645 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises about 2.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Twist Bioscience worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,268 shares of company stock valued at $49,619,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

