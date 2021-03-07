Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TWTR opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 391,313 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

