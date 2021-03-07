Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.59.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TWTR stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

