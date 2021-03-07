Typerium (TYPE) Hits One Day Volume of $47.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Typerium has a total market cap of $754,011.66 and $47.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

