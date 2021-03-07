Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after buying an additional 711,932 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,901,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

