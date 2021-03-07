Ubiq (UBQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,249.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $16.35 million and $13,249.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

