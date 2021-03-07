Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Reaches $16.36 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $8,462.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,514.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.04 or 0.03364193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00375594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.65 or 0.01016504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.01 or 0.00407671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.00363267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00253984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

