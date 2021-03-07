Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 744,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 925,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of UI stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.08. The company had a trading volume of 77,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,200. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $362.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.