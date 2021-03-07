UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 3,885,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,129. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

