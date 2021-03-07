UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $62,474.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00463217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00068546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.64 or 0.00461581 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,287,296,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,589,212 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

