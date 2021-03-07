UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDHCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

UDHCF stock remained flat at $$11.28 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

