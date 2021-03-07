UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of UFP Industries worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

