UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

