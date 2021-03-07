UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0198

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $767,428.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.