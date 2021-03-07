Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $333.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

