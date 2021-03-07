Ultra Market Capitalization Hits $104.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $104.58 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.01013216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00366917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,787,328 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

