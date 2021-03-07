Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post sales of $74.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.04 million and the highest is $85.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $328.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $434.74 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $555.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $11,945,234. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

