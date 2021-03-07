Umbrella Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $535,423.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $535,423.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.