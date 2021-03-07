Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Under Armour worth $161,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 688,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.74 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

