Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Reaches $169.43 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Unibright has a market cap of $169.43 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

