UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.