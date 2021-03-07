Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $25,779.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

