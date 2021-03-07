UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $672,702.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

