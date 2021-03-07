UniLend Market Cap Hits $37.12 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00791674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041898 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

