UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $2.99 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and $7.26 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00005935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.