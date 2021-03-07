Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

