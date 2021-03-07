Unisocks Market Capitalization Reaches $34.47 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.47 million and $568,650.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks token can now be bought for $109,776.89 or 2.17768944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

Unisocks Token Profile

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

Unisocks Token Trading

