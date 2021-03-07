Uniswap Trading Up 46.5% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $17.22 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $33.05 or 0.00065369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,162,962 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

