Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 2.18% of Unisys worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,827,000 after acquiring an additional 467,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 80,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $24.51 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

