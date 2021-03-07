United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

