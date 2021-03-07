United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of United States Steel worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

