Universe (UNI) Trading Up 64.3% Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Universe has a market capitalization of $79,370.18 and approximately $9.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Universe has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Universe’s total supply is 99,224,232 coins and its circulating supply is 88,024,232 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

