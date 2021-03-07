uPlexa (UPX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $123.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $401,697.35 and $123.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,621,731,819 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

