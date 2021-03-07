Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

