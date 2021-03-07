Uquid Coin Price Tops $10.68 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $106.79 million and $15.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.68 or 0.00020706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.