Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Uranium Participation stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 264,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.26.
About Uranium Participation
