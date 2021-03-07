Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Uranium Participation stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 264,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.