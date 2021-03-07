Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $16.43

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $758,036.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $16.43 or 0.00032494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00467043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00077027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00081213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00456526 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

