USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 3% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $1.20 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00467301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00076775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457555 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

