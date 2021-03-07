USDK Hits One Day Volume of $163.44 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $163.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00076413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00080865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00454127 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

