USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $1.05 million and $164.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,236.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.93 or 0.01016725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00363135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000756 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

