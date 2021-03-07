USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.01012574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00365916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002428 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.