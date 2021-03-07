Utrust Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $175.44 million and $15.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00790633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.