Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $246.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

