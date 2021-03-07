Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $683,011.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00790012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

