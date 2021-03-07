Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,252. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

