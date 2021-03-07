Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.