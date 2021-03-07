Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after acquiring an additional 638,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,028. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

