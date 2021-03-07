Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Trimmed by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $208.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

