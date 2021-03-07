Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 1,126,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

