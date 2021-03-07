Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

